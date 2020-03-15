Harrogate Hospital confirm they don’t have any cases of Coronavirus/ Covid-19

Please share the news











Harrogate Hospital have confirmed that they are not dealing with any confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

This was confirmed at 9:35am on 15 March 2020 by a member of the HDFT management team.

Public Health England advise remains as requiring people to self-isolate if they have a high temperature and/or a persistent cough. This should be for 7-days from the onset, and not just until symptoms clear.

See update at 16:25 on 15 March 2020 Confirmed case of COVID-19/ Coronavirus in Harrogate

