£3.5M fleet of hybrid bus for Yorkshire’s Flyer Network

Yorkshire bus firm Transdev has today rolled out the first of its new £3.5 million fleet of hybrid buses onto its popular FLYER branded network serving Leeds Bradford Airport.

The first of 15 new high-tech, ultra-low emission buses entered service today (Thursday 3 July 2025) on three dedicated routes linking Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Otley with the Airport – delivering more capacity, easier accessibility and lower emissions with journeys running up to every 30 minutes and departures from early morning until late at night.

Transdev’s new Mercedes Benz Citaro buses offer more space at busy times, with 39 seats plus room for up to 31 standing – bringing the total number of people able to travel on each new bus up to 70, compared with 54 on its current diesel-powered buses, an increase of 29 percent.

In addition to this increase in passenger capacity, engineers at Mercedes Benz predict that the integration of this cleaner hybrid power solution will deliver an 8.5 percent reduction in fuel consumption, further reducing our total CO2 emissions.

Transdev Managing Director Henri Rohard said: We are delighted to introduce our new hybrid buses to our FLYER branded bus network, at a significant time for travel to the Airport with the new terminal building extension now open to customers. Our investment in the most up-to-date hybrid technology is providing a full aviation designed and dedicated fleet to Leeds Bradford Airport, giving airline customers, our customers in general and our colleagues a much more comfortable, accessible and environmentally friendly journey than ever before. On board each new bus is a full package of customer comfort features, including next stop information displays including a screen facing the dedicated wheelchair space, and a hearing loop system to make communication easier for customers with a hearing disability. There’s also fast and free on-board Wi-Fi and USB charging, plus the latest pedestrian and cyclist detection systems to make the roads safer for everyone. Each new bus also has plentiful luggage space, reflecting our FLYER buses’ role in taking thousands of business and leisure travellers to connect with flights. We look forward to welcoming our existing and new customers to our fleet.

Vincent Hodder, CEO, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA), said: We’re delighted to welcome the new hybrid offering to the FLYER fleet at LBA. These bespoke hybrid vehicles will not only provide our customers with a more comfortable journey to the airport, but they also use less fuel than their traditional counterparts. In turn, this helps to play an important role in reducing our Scope 3 emissions, and supports our journey to Net Zero.

Key customer benefits of Transdev’s new FLYER hybrid buses include:

Increased capacity – the new vehicles have 39 seats, compared with 38 on the current buses, and can carry a lot more standing customers with space for up to 31 standees on each new bus

More accessible and comfortable – hearing loops and full colour audio-visual display screens, with a dedicated screen facing the on-board wheelchair space

Saving fuel – Mercedes Benz engineers are predicting a drop of 8.5 percent in fuel usage as a result of the switch to hybrid power, with a 14 kw electric motor generating energy when coasting and braking, which is then used to assist the engine when pulling away. Each new bus is fitted with the most efficient Euro VI engine to ensure high performance as well as low emissions

Safety first – Each of the new Citaro Hybrid buses is packed with safety systems, including electronic assistance at the front and when turning, plus traffic sign monitoring and electronic tyre pressure reporting. Acceleration Skid Control significantly cuts stopping distances in an emergency, by applying braking more quickly and precisely

Lower maintenance cost, higher reliability – the virtually maintenance-free hybrid storage module is located at the back of the roof on each single deck bus. Using innovative 48-volt technology, no change or service in maintenance is required.

Transdev’s hybrid buses for its FLYER network will continue to roll out in the coming weeks until all 15 new vehicles are in service.

The bus firm’s investment comes just days after the newly extended terminal building at Leeds Bradford Airport opened to customers for the first time.

The expansion has added around 40 percent more space in customer areas, with three new boarding gates plus a new immigration area, baggage collection hall, food and drink outlets and 83 percent more seating.

Work has already begun on a full refurbishment of the existing terminal building and a new security hall. Leeds Bradford Airport says the project has the potential to create 1,500 new jobs at the Airport, and 4,000 more indirectly, by 2030.

Transdev’s FLYER network operates under a three-way partnership between the bus operator, Leeds Bradford Airport and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.