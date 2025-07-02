Inaugural walking tour illuminates Harrogate inspirational women

Walking Tour legend Harry Satloka and his bride-to-be Rebecca Lauren are launching the first-ever walking tour exclusively exploring the rich tapestry of women’s history in Harrogate.

The walk will take place on Saturday, 2 August starting at 3.00pm from Harrogate’s War Memorial and is being delivered under the banner of the town’s Women Winning project.

Their names may appear on plaques, plinths and portraits but this inaugural walk will bring to life the stories and incredible achievements of some of the town’s most remarkable women from the last century or so.

Harry Satloka says that these women made huge contributions often against the toughest of challenges or obstacles: I do appreciate how overlooked or underrated women have been through all times and in all walks of life and I was really pleased to have been asked to organise this walk. But as a man, I felt a bit uncomfortable which is why Rebecca will actually take the lead. We have done the research together uncovering some fascinating histories but it will be Rebecca who will tell their stories. I’ll be there to guide the walk but I’ll be in the background.

The walk will cover a wide range of women from different times and backgrounds. It will visit town centre sites particularly linked to them – including among others, the first Yorkshire-born woman to become a doctor and later Harrogate’s first female GP, to one of the country’s first female magistrates as well as a female sporting legend in what was then predominantly deemed to be a man’s sport.

After the walk, ticket holders will join Harry and Rebecca for Afternoon Tea in West Park United Reformed Church.

Tickets costing £15 (to include Afternoon Tea) are available from https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FAVE. Only 30 places are available so book early so as not to be disappointed.

Harrogate Library will also be holding an ancillary display about these remarkable women.