Sapphire Court Care Home formally opened by the Mayor of Harrogate

The Mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Chris Aldred, has formally opened the Sapphire Court Care Home in Harrogate.

Significant investment has now been made by Sunlight Health Care to the building that has remained unused for a number of years.

The result is a clean and modern facility of 23 bedrooms, set in a great location on the Cold Bath Road in the town.

On Saturday (28 June 2025) the Mayor kindly accepted the invitation for a formal ribbon cutting and opening. Joining the Mayor were the staff and management from the care home, residents, residents families, and nearby neighbours.

The Mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Chris Aldred, said: We do have a lot of care homes in Harrogate, but they are a very important part of the economy, as they create so many jobs. I get the feeling that this is a very happy place.

Sam Kuppusamy from Sunlight Health Care said: We were delighted to receive the Mayor and for him to formally open our new care home. He took time to have a tour and then meet some of our residents, staff and neighbours. It was a very special day as we have spent a long time refurbishing the home, and have had a soft launch, with just a few patients. It’s a special industry as those that work here wear their hearts on their sleeves, otherwise it won’t be a care home.

