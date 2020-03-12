Public Health England updated advice around coronavirus (COVID-19)

Please share the news











Public Health England have today (12 March 2020) updated the advice around coronavirus (COVID-19)

The recommendation is to stay at home for 7-days from the onset of the symptoms of a high temperature and/ or a new continuous cough. They should self-isolate for the full 7-days, not just until the initial symptoms clear-up.

The NHS will not run a COVD-19 test based on symptoms alone.

Harrogate does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus, but it does have cases of people self-isolating.

This advice also applies to children, especially those at nursery age. The children need to be kept away from schools or nurseries if they show symptoms.

We would strongly encourage people to read the full guidance, at source, as it explains further about the need for isolation and gives practical help in how to do it.

