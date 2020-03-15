Confirmed case of COVID-19/ Coronavirus in Harrogate

Harrogate Hospital have confirmed that they are now caring for a patient that has a confirmed COVID-19 infection.
Updated 16:25 on 15 March 2020.
Robert Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said:
We can confirm that we are currently caring for a patient who has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.
They are being very safely cared for by our highly skilled team at Harrogate District Hospital and all of the appropriate protection measures are in place.
As always, our prime concern is to respect patient confidentiality at all times and we would ask the media to do the same.
Services continue to run as usual across the hospital.
See Public Health England updated advice around coronavirus (COVID-19) for advice
I do hope that it is not someone who has been to a ‘dangerous’ place and come back in a rather selfish way?
The UK is as dangerous as anywhere now. Testing is limited to those in hospital – the real numbers are much, much higher than is being reported. Let’s wish this poor person all the very best for a speedy recovery – regardless of where they’re from.
Pretty compassionate that
What a ridiculous comment, th most dangerous plac e anyone can be inside the mind who makes that kind of comment!
What are people supposed to do. If they come back and get I’ll. They have to come home. There are no laws here to self isolate if no symptoms. Blame Boris , Simon.
All the best to all involved.
Haha shut up simon
Stuff patients confidentiality. Protect the public.
Great idea Ian, then the local burglar can pop round…..
So what do we do if you visit while they are in there? For example I’ve not long just been in the out of hours gp department and left at 4pm
They will be in isolation.
So their statement this morning that they ‘were not dealing with any confirmed cases’, while technically true, was a bit misleading as they missed off the … but we are dealing with some potential cases. I’m sorry but they must have known!
When will people learn that if you want to retain public trust and confidence you need to be totally transparent.
But in fairness to them, we didn’t ask them that question. Isn’t the reality is that there are lots of potential cases, including all those that are self isolating.