Confirmed case of COVID-19/ Coronavirus in Harrogate

Harrogate Hospital have confirmed that they are now caring for a patient that has a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Updated 16:25 on 15 March 2020.

Robert Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said:

We can confirm that we are currently caring for a patient who has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

They are being very safely cared for by our highly skilled team at Harrogate District Hospital and all of the appropriate protection measures are in place.

As always, our prime concern is to respect patient confidentiality at all times and we would ask the media to do the same.

Services continue to run as usual across the hospital.