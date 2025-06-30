Harrogate Convention Centre set to attract larger conferences with increased breakout facilities

Harrogate Convention Centre unveils plans for additional conference breakout facilities for 1,200 delegates. The project is expected to complete in January 2027 and will enable the venue to attract larger conferences to the spa town, providing a boost to the district’s visitor economy.

A £7 million investment was approved by North Yorkshire Council last December for the reconfiguration of the venue’s Studio 2 to create additional conference breakout space. Combined with existing multi-purpose spaces, the reconfiguration will increase the venue’s total breakout capacity to 2,600, complementing its 1,977-seat auditorium, one of the largest outside London.

The reconfiguration will enable the Convention Centre to reach its full potential, accommodating larger conferences and providing a boost to the region’s economy. At maturity, it is expected to generate an additional economic impact for the town and district of Harrogate.

Procurement for the Studio 2 reconfiguration is in progress, with construction expected to commence next spring and complete by January 2027.

Additional breakout rooms for 1,200 with improved access

Over past decades, conferences have evolved from focusing on main plenary sessions that typically take place in an auditorium to include more parallel breakout activities, such as training, networking, workshops etc. that require additional smaller flexible spaces.

The Convention Centre’s auditorium can accommodate 1,977 delegates. However, the current insufficient breakout capacity has prevented it from hosting conferences that require additional breakout spaces. Studio 2 also has limited access from other parts of the venue.

With Council investment, Studio 2 will be reconfigured with soundproof demountable walls that divide the space into up to eight breakout rooms that can accommodate up to 1,200 delegates. This addition brings the venue’s breakout capacity to 2,600, one of the largest in the UK. An escalator will be installed to enhance access from Studio 1 and the auditorium.