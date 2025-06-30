Two seriously injured on Knaresborough road following collision with motorcycle

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision in Harrogate.

At around 11.40am on Saturday, 28 June 2025

Knaresborough Road, near to the hospital junction

It involved a Yamaha motorcycle which was in a collision with two women pedestrians who were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old local man, was arrested at the scene. Following questioning, he was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The scene was closed to traffic with diversions to allow the emergency services to work safely at the scene.

It reopened just before 5pm.

In support of the investigation, police are urging witnesses to come forward or motorists with relevant dashcam footage of the motorcycle who have not already been spoken to at the scene.

Please email Mike.Halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Mike Halstead.

Please quote reference 12250117437 when providing details.