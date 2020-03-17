Person dies due to COVID-19/ Coronavirus in Harrogate

Please share the news













Harrogate Hospital have confirmed that the person in their care ,that was confirmed to have COVID-19/ Coronavirus, has now died.

A Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: Sadly, we can confirm that an elderly patient who was being cared for at Harrogate District Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died. The patient had other significant underlying health conditions. The patient’s family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.

71 have now died in the UK from the virus with 14 people over the last day.

50,442 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK and 48,492 tested negative.

