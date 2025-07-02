CEO of Harrogate hospice calls for fairer funding following MPs decision to progress assisted dying bill

The Chief Executive of Harrogate’s hospice is calling for fairer funding following MPs decision to progress the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which seeks to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

Tony Collins, who leads the local charity, says that an increase in statutory funding for palliative care is essential for true choice on assisted dying.

With hospices across the country currently chronically unfunded, he argues that freedom when facing a terminal illness will only be possible if high quality palliative care is as equally available as ending one’s life.

Tony said:

At the centre of all we do at Saint Michael’s is our commitment to putting people first, respecting their dignity, autonomy and the choices they make at the end of their life.

We understand that, if the law changes, some individuals with a terminal illness may choose assisted dying. Others will continue to choose high quality palliative care.

But choice only exists when both options are truly available to all people. Right now, that isn’t the case.

Already, 100,000 people across the country are not able to receive the hospice care they need to live with the complex challenges of terminal illness. This is set to rise by over 40% by 2040.

Despite this growing demand, one in five hospices is already being forced to cut services due to inadequate funding.

In our own communities, we are doing all we can continue to be there for people, so no one is left to face terminal illness alone.

Thanks to the drive and dedication of our team, we’re not only meeting but exceeding our target to care for 50% more people each year.

We’re extremely grateful to our supporters whose support through events, donations and gifts in wills helps to provide 75% of the income our charity needs to provide our services.

But without more statutory funding in the future, this simply won’t be sustainable to meet increasing demand.

As Parliament considers legislation on assisted dying, the principle of freedom is frequently cited. But freedom of choice is only meaningful if people are equally free to access excellent end-of-life care. No one should feel pressured into ending their life because they lack adequate support.

Legalising assisted dying without ensuring universal access to high quality palliative care creates a dangerous imbalance. We have a moral duty to ensure that decisions about life and death are grounded in genuine preference not in fear, pain, or a sense of being a burden.

We cannot give the legal right to assisted dying without the equivalent right to high quality palliative care.

We will work closely with all those involved in the detail of the legislation, providing our expertise and experience on death and dying. This includes working hard to advocate that vulnerable people are well-protected and safeguarded.

We will continue to promote choice, safety and the best care possible for patients in the way that’s right for them. This includes campaigning for an increase in government funding, from our current 25% level to a fairer and more sustainable share.