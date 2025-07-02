Rossett Red Sponsored Walk Raises Thousands for Local Charities

Students walk equivalent distance to New York in major community fundraiser

Rossett School is celebrating the outstanding success of its 2025 ‘Rossett Red’ Sponsored Walk, which saw over 500 students and staff take part in a remarkable display of school spirit, determination, and charitable action.

Now in its 30th year, this much-loved tradition returned on Friday 27 June, with 442 students from Years 7–10 completing a 12km route through the beautiful Harrogate countryside, proudly wearing their Rossett PE kit to mark the theme of Rossett Red.

Alongside them, 74 Sixth Form students from Year 12 volunteered as marshals, working with staff from Rossett School and Red Kite Learning Trust to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

In total, participants walked a staggering 5,304km, the equivalent of travelling from Harrogate to New York!

The community spirit continued back at school with a post-walk celebration event, where students and staff enjoyed a range of fundraising activities, including a raffle, obstacle course, glitter facepainting, penalty shoot outs and an ice cream van. All funds raised are in support of two local charities chosen by the Rossett Student Council:

Horticap, supporting young people with learning disabilities through horticulture and practical outdoor learning

New Beginnings, providing support for women and children affected by domestic abuse across North Yorkshire

Headteacher Mr Tim Milburn praised the efforts of everyone involved: The Rossett Sponsored Walk is a proud tradition of ours. I did it when I was a student at this school, so it was fantastic to see it return in its 35th year with such energy and enthusiasm. I would like to thank all of our students for their positivity and commitment, our staff and Sixth Form marshals for their support, and in particular Mr Mark Bulmer for leading and organising such a successful and meaningful day for the whole school community. I’d also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the local Harrogate community for the warm encouragement and support they showed our students along the route, it made a real difference.

Assistant Headteacher and event organiser Mr Mark Bulmer added: This event really showcases the very best of Rossett School. To have walked the equivalent distance to New York is truly incredible, but what matters most is the purpose behind it, raising money and awareness for two inspiring local charities. The students showed real determination, resilience, and care throughout the walk, not just for each other, but for the causes they were walking for. It was wonderful to see the school community come together, and I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved.

Early indications suggest the event has raised over £8,100, with donations still coming in.

Rossett School extends sincere thanks to the many students, families, staff, and local businesses who donated prizes, sponsored students, or gave their time to make the day such a success. It was a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when a school comes together, all while proudly wearing Rossett Red.

The school community is still welcoming contributions and invites anyone who would like to donate to please visit the school’s fundraising page