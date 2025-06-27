Students from different countries and learners up to the age of 84 among winners at 2025 York College & University Centre REACH Awards

Students from different countries and learners up to the age of 84 were among the winners at the 2025 York College & University Centre REACH Awards Ceremony.

Ukrainian refugee Roman Vinnyk was presented with the Principal’s Award at the York Racecourse-hosted presentation evening, having overcome language barriers to gain the highest possible grade in GCSE Maths Functional Skills.

Octogenarian Heather Monaghan, meanwhile, was given the Brilliant Award for Art & Design, sponsored by Mr Chippy, in recognition of her achievements as an Access to Higher Education student.

The night’s final presentation also saw T Level students Luke Peckett and Jackson Clark crowned joint winners of the Governors’ Award, having impressed placement providers Northern Trains so much that they have secured apprenticeships with the company from a field of 2,500 applicants.

College students and apprentices gathered in the racecourse’s Voltigeur Suite to celebrate their achievements with families, friends, their tutors and sponsors of the evening, which aims to Reward Excellence And Celebrate Hard work.

Also in attendance were The Sherrif of York, Paul Doughty and his Consort David Smith.

York College & University Centre Principal and Chief Executive Ken Merry, meanwhile, lauded all the winning students, as well as those that were Highly Commended and nominated in the different categories.

Summarising the nominations Roman received from different tutors, Mr Merry said: Roman has integrated seamlessly into College life after coming to England as a Ukrainian refugee following the outbreak of war in his home country. Having arrived at College as an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) student, he went on to achieve the highest Functional Skills Maths grade in his cohort and then progressed onto our Level 1 Motor Vehicle course, whilst also enrolling for GCSE Maths and English. With no previous experience of GCSE study and considering the language barrier, he was set a low target grade of 1, but achieved a Grade 5 in Maths, which is the highest grade you can achieve in Foundation Maths. Roman is a fantastic advocate for what can be achieved when barriers are broken down and has gained employment outside of college to help financially support himself on his learning journey.

Reading out the nomination for Luke and Jackson, York College & University Centre Board of Governors chair Ian Looker said: Luke and Jackson’s willingness to go above and beyond and assist in various areas of their placement providers’ wider business has not just led to them securing apprenticeships but also persuaded Northern to offer four more placements to York College T Level students.

On her reason for nominating Heather, College Senior Finance Officer Francesca Burnett said: When I first encountered Heather at Enrolment, she was almost giddy with excitement. She had been inspired by her grandson, who had previously attended college and raved about it, so she decided that she also wanted a piece of it! She comes into the Finance Office and repeatedly expresses her pure delight with the course. I now joke with her that she has become our poster girl for getting out the message that it’s never too late to learn new skills. She has been interviewed by Radio York, a guest on a podcast – when she had no idea what one was – and the subject of a two-page article in The People’s Friend Magazine. I can only aspire to having that much enthusiasm and drive at such a magnificent age!

There were three In Memoriam Awards presented, meanwhile, to honour former students who are sadly no longer with us, but whom the college remember with fondness for their time on Campus and the legacy they have left behind.

The LIAM Award for Music winner was Fran Diver and the LIAM Award for Art winner was Rhiannon McKnight.

LIAM stands for Laughter, Inspiration, Art and Music and the LIAM Charity was set up in memory of Liam Miller, a former Music and Art student at York College, who passed away in 2015.

Peter and Jamie Miller, from the LIAM Charity, were in attendance.

The Caroline’s Rainbow Foundation Award for Psychology winner was Finn O’Connell.

It is awarded in memory of former A Level Psychology student Caroline Stuttle with the Foundation having been set up to provide safer travel information to the next generation of world explorers, so they can fully realise both the importance of travel safety and the benefits of world travel.

The night’s other winners were:

Adult Learner of the Year (sponsored by Wilkin Chapman Rollits): Hayley Digney

Young Learner of the Year (sponsored by Severfield): Elizabeth Uchechi Jonah-Owen

Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Britcom): Max Mclaren

Brilliance Award for Hospitality & Tourism (sponsored by The York Roast Company): Tinashe Ashley Marunda

Brilliance Award for Business (sponsored by Luminosa Cleaning): Lee Toone

Brilliance Award for Construction (sponsored by Barratt Redrow): Ibrahim Adam

Brilliance Award for English (sponsored by The Press): Nancie Howell

Brilliance Award for Maths (sponsored by The Institute of Technology): Grace McKinley

Brilliance Award for Hair, Beauty & Media Make-up (supported by Antony Turner Permanent Make-up & Training): Hollie Adair

Brilliance Award for Health (supported by St Leonard’s Hospice): Anns Antony

Brilliance Award for Skills & Inclusion (sponsored by Dovetail & Slate): Ibby Hadrami

Brilliance Award for Humanities & Modern Foreign Languages (sponsored by York City of Sanctuary): Amelia Burridge Todd

Brilliance Award for Science (sponsored by The Marshall Aerospace & Defence Group): Laura Matthews

Brilliance Award for Motor Vehicle (sponsored by York Motor Factors): Aaron Walsh

Brilliance Award for Performance & Production (sponsored by YO1 Radio): Bethany Clarke

Brilliance Award for Sport & Uniformed Services (sponsored by Better): Samuel Thomas

Brilliance Award for Engineering (sponsored by Iain Scott Fabrications): Andy Slodki

Brilliance Award for Digital & Media (sponsored by Air TV): Madison Chantry

Brilliance Award for Early Years & Education (supported by The Island): Caitlin Tonks

The following students received Highly Commended certificates: Luca Young, Hayden Branston, Aston Campbell, Lucy Birkett, Sam Watkins, David Olszta, Neive Benson, Cal Oxley, Kieran Nevison, Alex Roddis, Iona Rickerby, Jackson Bennett, Delilah D’Arcy, Sara McGarry, Fraser Bennett, Kellin McFarlane, Freya Towse.