Two incidents of fuel theft in Harrogate

Police have issued CCTV of a man we would like to speak to, following a theft of fuel on the 8 and 9 June 2025 in the Harrogate area.

It happened late in the evening on the High Street, Harrogate, and involved two separate occasions where fuel was obtained and not paid for.

They are also appeal for information on the location of the vehicle pictured in the CCTV.

Email nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Nabiel Galab, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250103425 when passing on information.