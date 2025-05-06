Man held stash of hand grenades and ammunition after travelling to Ukraine

A man has been sentenced for possessing hand grenades that were smuggled from Ukraine.

Stewart Wright, who travelled to Ukraine as a self-styled humanitarian volunteer, stored them at his home near Leeming, North Yorkshire.

Detectives investigating the case said if they had exploded, the damage would have been “catastrophic”.

The items had been hidden in a vehicle he was in as it was driven across Europe and into Britain in 2023.

During searches of the property, Ukrainian F1 grenades which can be lethal up to 200 metres were discovered, along with Russian offensive grenades which project deadly fragmentations up to 150 metres.

The fuses had been removed for transportation but the explosive elements were still in the grenades, meaning they were highly dangerous and had to be disposed of by military bomb experts.

Wright, 45, who also has links to Swinton, Salford, was also stashing firearms ammunition and other military equipment in the small bungalow.

A carrier bag full of 7.62mm-calibre bullets, a 30mm round and a magazine containing a further 30 rounds were seized, along with the four grenades.

Wright was arrested by armed police officers last February and made no comment during police interviews.

The investigation explored Wright’s motives and found no evidence he intended to use the devices to cause injury, but found he had a fascination with the war in Ukraine and military items.

Detective Constable Amy Sharrad who led the investigation by Harrogate CID said: He seemed unable to grasp the severity of his actions or show any remorse. These are extremely dangerous items, and by possessing them illegally Wright put not just himself but other people at grave risk. If the grenades had exploded, the damage would have been catastrophic.

Wright appeared at Teesside Crown Court and pleaded guilty in January to possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose and possessing firearms ammunition illegally.

He was sentenced to a total of 24 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, by a judge at the same court on Friday (2 May).

All the offending items have been seized and destroyed.