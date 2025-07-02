Newby hosts North’s biggest one-day car show

The Historic Vehicle Rally – the North’s biggest one-day car show – returns to Newby Hall, Ripon this month.

On Sunday 20 July, 10am to 3pm, hundreds of exhibitors will be showing their vintage and classic cars in the grounds of award-winning Newby which won a gold medal at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

The rally is organised by the North of England Classics and Pre War Automobiles and attracts exhibits from all over the country.

More than 1,000 vehicles of all marques, from Aston Martin to Wolseley, will be on parade alongside a large auto jumble. In addition, the event will feature for the first time Real Markets, offering a variety of delicious food and produce, along with handmade gifts and local and speciality goods from Yorkshire based makers.

Entertainment will be provided by Ripon City Band, making the event a great family day out.

Discounted tickets – which include entry to Newby’s gardens – are available online until 13 July: