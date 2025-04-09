Easter egg donation station for Yorkshire Children’s Charity

80 Easter egg have been collected by Howden Harrogate on behalf of Yorkshire Children’s Charity this month, with all donations going to The Forest School, a Specialist College for Communication that supports pupils with speech, language and communication needs.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity is a local charity based in Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Their mission is to make things better for the children living at a disadvantage, now and for their future. The impact of their work is happier, healthier, and more independent for children who are empowered to meet their unique potential and have their most fulfilling future possible.

And to say thank you, Howden Harrogate organised a raffle, which everyone who donated was entered into. Local independent shops and cafes in Harrogate have kindly donated prizes, including LMDC Espresso Bar, Caines Florist, Harrogate Organics Company, Makeup By Grace, and Mama Doreen’s.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO and founder of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: While we primarily focus our energy and resources on funding essential items, we understand how important it is for children to feel included in other celebrations throughout the year. An Easter egg is something many children take for granted, but for families living in destitution this is just yet another luxury that feels out of reach. In the words of one of the teachers that benefited from the charity’s appeal last year, an Easter egg is ‘something that some people take for granted but was a real treat for our children and to see the joy and delight as they picked the one they wanted was priceless’. Our Easter appeal is only made possible through the kindness and dedication of our supporters. A huge thank you to the team at Howden Harrogate, and to everyone who donated an Easter egg – your generosity will make this Easter special for the children at Forest School.