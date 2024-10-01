Little Bird Markets return to Harrogate and Knaresborough this weekend

Running from 10am to 3pm, the popular artisan markets are returning to Knaresborough Castle on Saturday 5th October and Harrogate Valley Gardens on Sunday 6th October with a range of carefully selected artisans and their amazingly crafted products and street food vendors with delicious, flavourful food options.

Little Bird curates each artisan market to ensure there is a wide selection of products available for all ages. Whether you’re looking for crafts for the children, yourself or even a gift for someone special, you will not be disappointed with what’s on offer, from handcrafted jewellery, art, candles, skincare and homeware as well as locally produced alcohol, cheese, bread and cakes.

Managing Director Jackie Crozier set up Little Bird in 2018 with the idea to showcase local talents and artisans, with the idea to create a community through the artisan markets.

Jackie has a wealth of experience and knowledge behind her. She said: ‘’We provide opportunities not only for our customers to meet the faces behind the products and the small businesses we showcase at our events, but for the traders to meet and talk to the people who want to buy what they make, create and sell at our artisan markets. It’s shopping how it used to be, where a face can be put to the brand”.

Rebecca Turnbull, owner of Kester Studio who is trading in Harrogate on Sunday, has this to say, ‘’I am so excited to be back at Valley Gardens in Harrogate this weekend. I absolutely love being a part of this wonderful Artisan Market and the support that the community shows the small independent traders is always lovely to see, and to be a part of”.

She continues: ‘’One of my favourite parts of in person events is speaking to the lovely people from all walks of life that attend them and hearing all the lovely stories about which flowers are special to them and why. It’s always a pleasure to trade with Little Bird, organised and curated to perfection with smiles and laughter along the way – even during a difficult set up!”.