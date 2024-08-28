Wanted man, believed to be in Harrogate or Knaresborough

Wanted man Christopher Rowland Penny, 44, is believed to be in Harrogate or Knaresborough?

Mr Penny is wanted by police for breaching his bail conditions issued by the Magistrate’s Court where he is due to appear in connection with a number of offences including theft and possessing an offensive weapon.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Mr Penny and as a part of their enquiries, they are now appealing to members of the public to get in touch in they have seen him or know where he is now.

Please call 101 with information. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.

Please quote reference 12240066083 when passing on information.