Planning application withdrawn for padel courts near to Hookstone Woods in Harrogate

The planning application for a the erection of two covered Padel tennis courts, and the installation of parking area for up to 80 days of the year, has been withdrawn.

Site: Harrogate Sports And Fitness Centre Harrogate North Yorkshire (or the car park near to that club and scout hut)

Case Number: ZC23/04392/FUL

The application was listed for the Harrogate Planning Committee, with an officer recommendation of approval.

It received 123 comments with support from the sports club, as it extended their facilities. The proposed facility was adjacent to Hookstone Woods, and a well used cycle way, meaning the application had mixed support and opposition.

We approached the Planning agent Peacock and Smith for comment, and will include their response here, if received.

