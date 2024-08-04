North Yorkshire Police Officer dismissed over penis picture

A North Yorkshire Police officer has been dismissed following an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing on 1 August 2024.

Former police constable James Spencer, (collar number 1593), previously based in the Crime Recording and Occurrence Management Unit in York, was alleged to have breached the standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct and Authority Respect and Courtesy when he sent an unsolicited photograph of his penis to another officer while he was off duty.

The officer admitted the breach and that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

Chief Constable Tim Forber dismissed Mr Spencer with immediate effect and he will now be placed on the College of Policing’s police barred list.