Missing 17-year-old

17-year-old Aldo who was reported missing on Monday 8 July.

He was last seen at his home in Northallerton at around 10pm on Friday 5 July and has made no contact with his family since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Chief Inspector Ed Rogerson said: Aldo, if you see this message, please let us know you are safe. You are not in any trouble at all, and both your family and the police are very concerned for you. Please contact your family, friends, the police, or if you prefer, contact the Missing People charity on 116 000 and let them know you are safe.

Our enquiries are ongoing to locate Aldo including searches in Doncaster in South Yorkshire and Swansea in South Wales. We are continuing to ask for anyone who may have seen Aldo, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

Police say they don’t believe he has any money with him so he may be seeking work somewhere.

He is described white Southern European, 5ft,10in tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

If you have seen Aldo or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting of Aldo or know where he is now, please call 999.

Please quote reference number 12240121238 when providing any information.