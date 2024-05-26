Hustings event for the Harrogate and Knaresborough District – open to all

As the country heads to a General Election on the 4 July, there will be a public hustings, on the 4 June 24, to give an opportunity to question the Prospective Parliamentary Candidates for the Harrogate and Knaresborough District.

All candidates have accepted the hustings.

Date: 4 June 2024

Time: Arrival from 6:15pm with the Hustings starting from 6:45PM

Location Wesley Chapel, Harrogate

The event is open to all.

You can submit a question using the form below, and that can be either asked on the night yourself, or read on your behalf.

Candidates that have declared:

Andrew Jones MP – Conservative Party

Conrad Whitcroft – Labour Party

Tom Gordon – Liberal Democrats

Shan Oakes – Green Party

John Swales – Reform UK

This is an event organised by the Harrogate Informer, but all media is welcome. If you have an specific requirements, please contact us.