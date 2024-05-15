Local MP calls for more assistance for flood victims.

On Monday the Minister for Water, Robbie Moore, joined local MP Andrew Jones at Chain Lane Community Centre to meet with flood victims, North Yorkshire Council officers, members of the Knaresborough Town Council response teams and the Two Ridings Community Foundation to learn more about the help being provided to residents following last week’s flash flood in Knaresborough.
An unexpected and severe downpour caused two inches of rain to fall in less than an hour flooding around 50 properties and businesses.
During the visit Mr Jones learnt about the financial support already being offered to affected households and said he would support North Yorkshire Council as they look at what further support can be given.
Mr Jones commented:
I am grateful to Minister Moore for taking the time to come to Knaresborough to meet local response teams and the council officers helping to rebuild following last week’s severe rainfall. The council are giving £500 to affected households and are looking at whether they can also offer council tax and business rate relief too. This is good news and I have offered them my full support in going down this route.
This recognises that residents are going through a difficult time and insurance will not cover all of the expenses incurred. Moving themselves and their families to alternative accommodation, lost earnings, longer travel to and from work, schools and family; all these need to be taken into account. That is why I am backing moves to give council tax and business rate relief to help people get back on their feet.
There is central Government support which I want ministers to consider. That is why it was good that Mr Moore could see first-hand the impact of these floods on our community.
Commenting, Minister Moore said:
Nobody can stop freak weather events. However, when they do happen local and national Government must work together to get support to affected residents and businesses as soon as possible.
Andrew has kept me up-to-date with the situation on the ground and I am grateful to the emergency services and community response teams for playing their part in keeping the community safe and providing practical support such as helping to find alternative accommodation. It was good to be able to meet them to thank them in person.