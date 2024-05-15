Local MP calls for more assistance for flood victims.

On Monday the Minister for Water, Robbie Moore, joined local MP Andrew Jones at Chain Lane Community Centre to meet with flood victims, North Yorkshire Council officers, members of the Knaresborough Town Council response teams and the Two Ridings Community Foundation to learn more about the help being provided to residents following last week’s flash flood in Knaresborough.

An unexpected and severe downpour caused two inches of rain to fall in less than an hour flooding around 50 properties and businesses.

During the visit Mr Jones learnt about the financial support already being offered to affected households and said he would support North Yorkshire Council as they look at what further support can be given.