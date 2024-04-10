North Yorkshire Mayoral Climate Hustings to be held in Harrogate

In advance of the Mayoral elections for York and North Yorkshire, Zero Carbon Harrogate (ZCH) is organising a Hustings specifically focussed on climate change and the policies and actions candidates are proposing to tackle it.

The Hustings will be held on Wednesday 7.30pm 17 April 2024 at the Wesley Chapel, Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PP

All candidates have been invited to attend the Hustings and will have an opportunity to present for a few minutes and then to take questions from the audience which will have been submitted in advance.

There are 5 candidates, with elections on the 2 May 2024.

Keith Tordoff – Independent Candidate

Felicity Cunliffe–Lister – Libdems

David Skaith – Labour

Kevin Foster – Green Party

Keane Duncan – Conservative Party

Paul Haslam – Independent Candidate

ZCH is a local climate action charity (and member of the North Yorkshire Climate Coalition) which seeks to work with elected representatives and advocates for ambitious, effective climate policies. Key areas of interest are the overall vision for rapid local transition to a net zero economy, warm homes, cleaner, cheaper homegrown energy, cleaner travel and upskilling for a low carbon economy.

The hope is that the Hustings will provide Mayoral candidates with a constructive opportunity to engage with local residents and business people around the climate agenda. This is a new departure in electoral terms, placing new powers in the hands of single successful candidate.

It’s a great opportunity to hear the views of those who wish to serve the public good in this way.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

Go to the Zero Carbon Harrogate website to register to attend and to submit any questions you would like to put to the candidates www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk