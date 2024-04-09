Harrogate Soroptimists showcase their work at Knaresborough Market

President Pat Shore and members of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District manned a stall at Knaresborough market last week. Handing out leaflets and bookmarks which highlighted positive friendships and relationships to children, parents and grandparents, the SOROPTIMISTS highlighted their opposition to violence against women and their support for victims of domestic abuse.

With them was the winner of SI Harrogate and District’s Woman in the Community Award, Lindsay Oliver who founded New Beginnings, a charity dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse in the Ripon area.

