Andrew Jones MP comment on the Spring Budget

The Conservatives announced their Spring Budget today (6 March 2024)

National insurance is to be cut by 2p, the main rate of employee and self-employed contributions. That will benefit for 27m workers and is costed at about £10bn a year.

‘Non-dom’ tax, abbolition of the system, which allows UK residents who have their permanent “domicile” abroad not to pay UK tax on overseas income or investment gains. New arrivals will be given a four-year tax-free period for overseas income. The change will eventually generate £2.7bn annually.

Child benefit Income threshold at which the benefit is tapered will now rise from £50,000 to £60,000.

British Isa, now have an additional £5,000, on top of current £20,000 allowance for individual savings accounts. That can be invested in UK equities with an aim at boosting investment in domestic businesses.

Tax on vapes from 2026, rise on tobacco and non-economy class flights. Tax breaks for owners of holiday lettings will be scrapped and the windfall levy on oil and gas producers will be extended by one year to 2029.