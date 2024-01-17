North Yorkshire Council refuse to publish the full business case for the Harrogate Gateway Project

Earlier this month, Cllr Keane Duncan announced that the Full business case now submitted for Harrogate Station Gateway, to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
Full business case now submitted for Harrogate Station Gateway to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority
We requested from Cllr Keane Duncan a copy of the business case, and the request was ignored.
A copy was then requested from North Yorkshire Council, and they have refused to publish a copy of the report.
A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Council said:
A copy of the full business case will be available after a decision has been made by WYCA and the DfT, which we expect in the Spring.