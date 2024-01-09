Full business case now submitted for Harrogate Station Gateway to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority

The full business case for the Harrogate Station Gateway has been submitted to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The proposal now include a southbound cycleway on the bus station side of Station Parade while keeping two lanes for motorised traffic.

Cllr Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transport, said:

The revised Gateway project has cleared a major hurdle with submission of the full business case to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

This represents a significant cross-party effort and many hours of discussions. I thank all of those who have been involved for their constructive input.

While there has been inevitable compromise, there is encouraging agreement on key elements of the revised scheme which takes us closer to securing £11m of investment for Harrogate.

The revised scheme we’re proposing includes optimised, coordinated traffic signals; safe, accessible footways and crossings; revitalised public realm; the transformation of One Arch at long last; a dedicated bus lane; and a southbound cycleway along Station Parade.

Station Parade will remain two lanes, with no pedestrianisation of James Street.

The revised plan differs from the original, but delivers key benefits to all road users. Motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

We now standby for approval of the business case before construction can begin, hopefully later this year.

There will be further public engagement and consultation on the detail of the plan in coming months.