McCormicks Solicitors and the CHR Group sponsor tent at Crime Writing Festival

Two Harrogate businesses have joined forces with a new sponsorship package for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival which takes place this month.

The Crime Writing Festival has been based at Harrogate’s Old Swan Hotel since it began but in recent years it has used a large tent in the grounds to offer more flexibility for its many events. The future of the tent was in doubt but now McCormicks Solicitors and the CHR Group have stepped in to secure this great venue.

Senior Partner of McCormicks Peter McCormick OBE said: We have supported the Crime Writing Festival for many years and it has always been a joy to attend. It attracts some of the best crime writers from across the world, many of whom have been associated with it for a number of years, such as Lee Child, Val McDermid and Mark Billingham. The addition of the tent gave extra capacity and flexibility and we are pleased to have been able to enable the Festival to keep it.

Jan Fletcher OBE of CHR Group said: As a Harrogate-based business we believe in supporting events in our town and we are delighted to be backing the Festival.

Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive Sharon Canavar said: We are thrilled that CHR Group and McCormicks Solicitors have become event tent sponsors at the Crime Writing Festival. Funding for the arts is crucial now more than ever and we are indebted to their support which helps us to bring world class talent, and the next generation of crime writers, to Harrogate.

This year’s event takes place from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 July, with Mick Herron as programming chair. Mick is the bestselling author of the Slough House thrillers which are the basis of the award-winning TV series, Slow Horses.

Writers including Lee Child and Andrew Child, Steph McGovern, Attica Locke, Kate Atkinson, Paula Hawkins, Kate Mosse, Val McDermid, Mark Billingham, the Reverend Richard Coles, and, making his Festival debut, Irvine Welsh.