Tim Gordon MP stands up for exploited leaseholders in Parliament

Yesterday in Parliament, Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, spoke out on behalf of leaseholders across the country – raising serious concerns about how many are being exploited by freeholders.

Tom brought the issue to the Minister’s attention following a recent constituency surgery, where a local leaseholder shared their experience of being hit with a £7,000 charge for roof improvement works on their housing association property. This bill came despite the leaseholder already paying substantial service charges, and with just 30 days to pay after the work was completed. There was little consultation, and leaseholders had no say in whether the work should go ahead.

Sadly, this is far from an isolated case. Tom is also supporting another constituent who is facing tens of thousands of pounds in charges for jet washing a balcony – again, without consent or consultation. Other complaints raised by local leaseholders include excessive service charges, a lack of transparency, and unacceptable delays to essential repairs.

Recognising the scale and injustice of the problem, Tom pressed the Minister on how the Government plans to protect leaseholders – and ensure they are no longer vulnerable to unaffordable, unexpected charges imposed without proper consultation or choice.

As Tom made clear, this isn’t just a handful of isolated incidents – it’s a growing and concerning pattern of freeholders exploiting leaseholders, one that will persist unless the Government steps in with reform.

In response, the Minister acknowledged that such cases are being heard all too often and agreed that stronger protections for leaseholders are urgently needed.