Up and underway with a ‘potty’ bishop

With the blessing of the local clergy, a conical canonical tribute to the Bishop of Ripon ascended the church tower, hauled up on a rope, to oversee the start of the annual Settle Flowerpot Festival.

The local vicar of Holy Ascension church, Julie Clarkson oversaw the hoisting and real Right Rev Anna Entringham responded in good spirit on social media saying “What a wonderfully creative and logistical feat. For those wondering, Flowerpot Bishop is Blessing the good people of Settle….I hope the whole event goes really well and I will let you know if I manage to get over there to say hello to my twin.”

The Settle Flowerpot Festival is a free of charge event which attracts thousands of visitors every year throughout the summer, with just a nominal charge made for trail sheets to help fund the purchase of paint, the biggest expenditure for the organising committee.

After years of experimenting, graffiti paint has proved to be the medium of choice for the flowerpot experts; Steve Amphlett and Richard Handscombe, whose lives are completely consumed with Festival preparations throughout the spring. “It works better than car paint and offers a greater selection of colours – particularly for flesh tones!” explains Richard.

This year saw a successful recruitment drive for younger volunteers bringing fresh ideas on board in the form of newcomers to Settle, Alastair and Jannie Jack and other new faces joining the preparations as the community band together to put on a show. More than 200 creations are spread around the town and Robert Staveley of RJS Van Hire loaned a vehicle for the pre-event transportation of larger exhibits.

Most of the 4000+ flowerpots, in all shapes and sizes, are donated and many recycled into new creations so that each year visitors can enjoy a completely fresh experience. 90% of the exhibits on display are created at The Potting Shed, an outbuilding at the visitor attraction Watershed Mill, where Manager, Tony Hardwick, is a great supporter of the community initiative. With the backing of owners, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, he provides outbuildings rent-free for storage, the preparation work that goes on for months in advance, and the venue for children’s creative flowerpot workshops laid on during August.

The flowerpot trails lead visitors through the labyrinth of the exhibits, where you can expect to see allsorts, from the Ribblehead Viaduct through to apes swinging in the trees. While the kids of today will appreciate Paw Patrol, still-kids-at-heart grown-ups will love Tom & Gerry and Wallace & Gromit is always a crowd pleaser.

Members of the local constabulary thought it was a fair cop when they were caught on camera joining forces with PC Pott.