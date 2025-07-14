Eddie Gray and Sir Alex Ferguson host Sporting Dinner for Saint Michael’s Hospice

Sporting legends, celebrities and generous supporters gathered on Friday 27 June for an unforgettable evening at Bowcliffe Hall, Wetherby, raising over £46,000 in aid of Saint Michael’s Hospice.

The exclusive Sporting Dinner, hosted by Leeds United icon Eddie Gray, was a moving and memorable celebration in support of the hospice’s specialist end of life services. The highlight of the evening was a rare and special appearance by Sir Alex Ferguson, the most successful football manager in the history of the game.

Sir Alex was joined by an all-star line-up of guests, including Scotland internationals Gary McAllister and Roy Aitken, Joe Jordan, Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas, Paralympian Lottie McGuinness, and BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell. Also in attendance was Jimmy Lumsden, a fellow Glasgow native who joined Eddie at Leeds United. The evening was compered by BBC Sport broadcaster Tanya Arnold, known for her work in Rugby League coverage.

Guests enjoyed an inspiring mix of laughter, heartfelt moments, and captivating stories from some of UK’s Sporting greats. The panel shared personal memories, career highs and lows, and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, creating a truly memorable experience for all in attendance.

Eddie Gray and his family hosted the evening in memory of his beloved son, Stuart Gray, a former Celtic footballer who sadly died in 2024 and was cared for by Saint Michael’s during his final months.

Speaking at the event, Eddie Gray said: It’s important to support those who rely on the vital services provided by Saint Michael’s. Hosting this event in memory of our son Stuart was incredibly meaningful for our family. We’re so grateful to everyone who attended and contributed, and to Bowcliffe Hall and Jonathan Turner for their generous support. We hope to host the event again next year to continue supporting such a vital cause.

Saint Michael’s Hospice delivers expert, compassionate care to people living with terminal illness and their families, both at the hospice and in the community. But as operational costs continue to rise, the hospice is facing unprecedented financial challenges in its mission to provide this essential care.