Serial sex offender from Harrogate sentenced to 13-years, but police believe there could be further victims

A serial sex offender has today (Thursday 21 December 2023) been sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment at York Crown Court for twice subjecting a young girl to indecent assault in Northallerton during the 1990s.

John William Marshall, 68, of Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, was sentenced after being found guilty at a trial held in August.

He has also been made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The bravery of the victim has ensured that Marshall faced justice for his crimes, despite the number of years that have passed.

The victim made contact with North Yorkshire Police in 2019 following publicity surrounding the conviction of Marshall for possession of more than 24,000 indecent images of children, for which he served a custodial sentence and made subject to a SHPO which was due to expire.

Marshall had previously been described publicly by a judge as a “dangerous paedophile”.

The court heard that Marshall had befriended the victim’s family, offering help with their newly acquired computer.

He was subsequently trusted to look after the girl when her parents went shopping.

It was during these times that Marshall sexually assaulted her.

The victim’s parents reported it to police and social services at the time, but no further criminal action was taken due to a series of complications.

Now an adult, the victim’s life had been overshadowed by the thought that she was not believed.