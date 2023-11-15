Harrogate collision update – woman has now died following collision

The pedestrian who was involved in a collision on North Park Road in Harrogate on Monday 13 November 2023) a woman in her 70s, has now died.

The woman’s family have been informed of the news and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The collision happened shortly before 4.10pm and involved a pedestrian and a car.

The driver of the car, a grey BMW 3-series is helping officers with their enquiries.

Officers are renewing the appeal for information and are asking anyone with information or footage who hasn’t already come forward to contact the police. Anyone who could help the investigation is asked to email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101.

Please quote reference number 12230216084 when passing information.