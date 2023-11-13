Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Harrogate collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in Harrogate that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident on North Park Road, where a pedestrian, a woman in her late 70s, was treated by paramedics and has been taken to hospital after being struck by a grey BMW 3-Series.

Traffic officers are appealing for any witnesses who are yet to come forward, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

They are also urging anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage showing the grey BMW 3-Series in the moments before the collision, which was reported just before 4.10pm today.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, should email Traffic Sergeant Jon Moss at Jon.Moss@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jon Moss.

Please quote reference NYP13112023-0349 when sharing information.