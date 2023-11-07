Yorkshire Water slammed as execs rake in over £2 million in pay & perks despite on going sewage crisis and expected consumer price hikes

Harrogate & Knaresborough candidate Lib Dem Tom Gordon calls on water firm to crack down on excessive pay

Lib Dems “shocked” at no mention of sewage crisis in King’s Speech

Base pay and pension payouts for executives in England & Wales water industries rise to new high of £10 million

Local Liberal Democrat candidate Tom Gordon has slammed “eye-watering payouts” as the party reveals Yorkshire Water paid their executives £2,090,000 in pay and perks last year.

New analysis of Company House records has revealed the country’s water industry paid out a staggering £10 million in executive salaries last year, the highest on record.

Yorkshire Water has rewarded their 4 executives with eye watering pay, bonuses and pensions, despite the firm continuing to pump raw sewage into the local rivers including the Nidd.

Since 2020, executives at the water firm have paid themselves £6,756,000 in pay and perks.

The local Liberal Democrats have called for a ban on all CEO bonuses within the water industry, as well as the firms to be reformed as “public public companies”. The reforms would put an end to profit before the environment and ensure their boards including environmental experts.