Yorkshire Water slammed as execs rake in over £2 million in pay & perks despite on going sewage crisis and expected consumer price hikes
- Harrogate & Knaresborough candidate Lib Dem Tom Gordon calls on water firm to crack down on excessive pay
- Lib Dems “shocked” at no mention of sewage crisis in King’s Speech
- Base pay and pension payouts for executives in England & Wales water industries rise to new high of £10 million
Local Liberal Democrat candidate Tom Gordon has slammed “eye-watering payouts” as the party reveals Yorkshire Water paid their executives £2,090,000 in pay and perks last year.
New analysis of Company House records has revealed the country’s water industry paid out a staggering £10 million in executive salaries last year, the highest on record.
Yorkshire Water has rewarded their 4 executives with eye watering pay, bonuses and pensions, despite the firm continuing to pump raw sewage into the local rivers including the Nidd.
Since 2020, executives at the water firm have paid themselves £6,756,000 in pay and perks.
The local Liberal Democrats have called for a ban on all CEO bonuses within the water industry, as well as the firms to be reformed as “public public companies”. The reforms would put an end to profit before the environment and ensure their boards including environmental experts.
Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat candidate for Harrogate & Knaresborough, said:
Our local waterways are being pumped full of raw disgusting sewage, all whilst the water firm hand themselves insulting pay-outs. The whole thing stinks. These salaries and perks have reached eye-watering levels, yet Conservative Ministers refuse to act.
I was shocked that there was literally no mention of sewage in the King’s Speech.
It is time to rip up Yorkshire Water so it no longer puts profit before the environment. The firm is clearly not working how it should and is not listening to local concerns on sewage discharges.
This country’s water industry has become a gravy train where sewage and money flows freely. This is a scandal and happening on this government’s watch.
When will Conservative Ministers finally get tough on these polluting and profiteering firms?
These bonuses and perks need to be banned as long as the sewage scandal continues. Bonuses should be a reward for success, not committing environmental crimes.