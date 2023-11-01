Second world record for Knaresborough netballer

An amateur netballer from Knaresborough has set a world record for the most goals scored by an individual in one minute.

Sue Hobson scored 40 goals – or one every 1.5 seconds – smashing the minimum target of 20 goals set by Guinness for it to be recognised as a record.

Three years ago, Sue set the world record for the most netball goals scored in one hour after popping in 1,252 – around 21 goals each minute. She decided to take up that attempt after giving herself shooting challenges in her back garden during lockdown.

Sue, 45, who supports the Leeds Rhinos Super League netball team and the England Roses, has played GS for Hawks in the Harrogate and District League for 25 years.

Sue said: I think I’ve scored about 10,000 goals for Hawks across the years and I just love it! It’s definitely my happy place. I never get bored of shooting goals, whether it’s in league games, training or just in my garden. Getting the first world record gave me the bug and everyone in my team and at netball matches kept asking me when I was going to do another.

The world record attempt was a real family affair, with Sue’s husband Martin, daughter Jasmine and mum Erica Morton keeping the balls flowing so she could focus on shooting. It was set at King James’s School in Knaresborough, where Sue, Martin and Erica were students and Jasmine now attends the sixth form.

The strict rules required two independent witnesses/timekeepers and qualified netball umpires to be present. All equipment had to be checked to ensure it met with International Netball Federation regulations, and the attempt had to be videoed for verification by Guinness World Records.

Sue raised £ £2,440 for Saint Michael’s Hospice during her last world record, and this time is supporting the British Heart Foundation. Her dad Barry Morton had a heart attack in 2021 and, thanks to the charity’s research, was able to receive life-saving treatment and has now made a full recovery. Martin and Jasmine have also supported the British Heart Foundation with a bike ride from Lands End to John O’Groats in 2022 that raised £2,000.

Sue said: It feels great to be a double world record holder, and being able to raise money for charity makes it even more rewarding. I’d like to thank everyone involved in helping me with my world record. My family, umpires Sharon Hardisty and Hayley Blaymires, and King James’s School for the use of the sports hall on the day and for practice beforehand. It brought back memories for us all being at the school again and it was really special to be able to set the world record there.

To donate to Sue’s Just Giving page for the British Heart Foundation visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/sue-hobson-netballworldrecord

