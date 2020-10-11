Netball World Guinness Record attempt knaresborough

Netball World Guinness Record attempt a success, but now a nervous wait for Guinness to verify

/
This morning (11 October 2020) Sue Hobson scored 1,252 netball goals in one-hour, taking the World Guinness Record – but subject to Guinness verification of the video.

Sue plays netball in the Harrogate Netball league and throughout lockdown had been practising daily in her back garden.

Sue said:

It went really well, I managed 1,252 in the hour and I am really pleased with that.

It was a nervous start, especially the first 15-minutes were difficult and also getting used to the wind.

My husband Martin and daughter Jasmine made for a  great team effort, passing the balls and retrieving them

I would like to give thanks to King James School for the help with the logistics and to everyone who has donated

Now the video evidence needs to go to Guinness and they will verify and hopefully come back within 1 or 2 weeks and confirm we have the record.

 

Sue Hobson
