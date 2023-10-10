Bus Service Diversion due to Kex Gill Roadworks

Saturday DalesBus 59 between Harrogate and Skipton will run a temporary revised route and timetable from this weekend due to the closure of the A59 road at Kex Gill for resurfacing work.

Buses will run via Otley and Ilkley, and will not call at Blubberhouses or Bolton Bridge. They will depart from Harrogate Bus Station at 0930 and 1530, and from Skipton Bus Station at 1100 and 1700, stopping only at Harrogate Bus Station, Otley Grove Hill Park, Ilkley Skipton Road, Chelker Reservoir, Overdale, Embsay Road Junction, The Bailey, Skipton High Street and Skipton Bus Station.

The usual route and timetable will resume when the roadworks have finished, which is currently expected to be on 12th November. The latest updates will be available online at www.dalesbus.org