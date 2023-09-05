Names released following fatal A61 collision

The names of the woman and two children who died in a collision on the A61 near Ripon on Sunday 3 September 2023, have been released.

They are:

Daria Bartienieva, 35

Her son, Ihor Bartienieva, aged 6

Daria’s step-daughter, Anastasiia Bartienieva aged 15.

All three were from Ukraine and living in Ripon, North Yorkshire, at the time of the collision.