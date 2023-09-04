Woman and two children die in vehicle collision near South Stainley

Police are investigating a collision, on the main road between Harrogate and Ripon, that resulted in an adult and two children dying.

2.20pm on Sunday 3 September on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley

Collision involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and a double-decker bus

The Vauxhall and Toyota were travelling south towards Ripley and the bus was travelling in the opposite direction

All three occupants of the Vauxhall Meriva, a woman in her 30s, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy, died following the collision.

Their next of kin have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with leg injuries, some of the bus passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital, and the two people in the Toyota were not injured.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnessed the collision to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling along the A61 prior to the collision or of the collision itself, to get in touch.

If you can help the investigation, please email Julie.brown@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12230166439

The road was closed to allow all emergency services to attend to the collision and for investigators to examine the scene. It reopened at around 11.30pm.