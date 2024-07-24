17-year-old boy found with lacerations near the Nidd Viaduct

Investigation underway following violent incident in Harrogate.
police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation which occurred in Bilton near Harrogate
The ambulance service alerted us to the incident at 4.43pm today (Wednesday 24 July 2024).Officers quickly arrived on scene at the Nidd Viaduct and found a 17-year-old boy with lacerations.
The boy was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.
A cordon will likely remain in place this evening to allow forensic investigation work to take place.
Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk from North Yorkshire Police said:
There is no room for this level of violence in North Yorkshire and a full investigation is now underway. I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us immediately.
The victim is receiving treatment in hospital but thankfully hasn’t suffered any serious injuries.
Harrogate is a close community and understandably an incident like this will bring great concern to the public. We will be increasing patrols in the area this evening and anyone who has any concerns should speak to an officer.