17-year-old boy found with lacerations near the Nidd Viaduct

Investigation underway following violent incident in Harrogate.

police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation which occurred in Bilton near Harrogate

The ambulance service alerted us to the incident at 4.43pm today (Wednesday 24 July 2024).Officers quickly arrived on scene at the Nidd Viaduct and found a 17-year-old boy with lacerations.

The boy was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

A cordon will likely remain in place this evening to allow forensic investigation work to take place.