Grand finale to the 166th Great Yorkshire Show

The finale of the Show saw champions names in the Grand Cattle Parade and the Blythewood Beef Pairs as well as in honey, pigeon and farriers.

The Continental pair winners were Charolais, while the Native title went to a pair of Herefords.

The Charolais were Miss E Pendlebury’s heifer, Jessops Ugogirl and Mr and Mrs M Alford’s bull Hollywell Unclebob, while winning the Native topped off a hugely successful final day at the Great Yorkshire Show for the Harrison family.

Already having won the beef pairs and reserve in the Beef Group, they were triumphant again in the pairs with Moralee1Pippa and calf, Pippa. The pair was completed by Beth Hutchinson’s bull, Vodka.

The day rounded off with YAS President Geoff Brown MBE handing over to Nick Lane-Fox.

There were strong entries for the new British Miniature Horse classes, with spectators flocking to the Ridings Ring to see the tiny horses. The Championship went to Hannah Miller of Burnley with her yearling filly, TLF Matisse, owned by breeder David Kelly. Judge Helen Singleton-Bell said all the horses were of a really good standard but she had chosen her winner because she could see her scaled up to a larger animal and she was a beautiful filly with good conformation and refinement.

Also new this year were classes for Suffolk Punch, heavy horses which are on the priority list of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust. Judge Matthew Burks praised the Great Yorkshire Show for helping to spread the popularity of the horses north of their home base. Choosing his champion, Mrs N Dunnett’s four-year-old Holbeache Unise, he said she was probably one of the best mares he had ever seen.

Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet started the day on a sweet note when he visited the Hives and Honey section to sample honey and meet competitors before heading to the Ariat GYS Stage for a chat show with presenter Christine Talbot.

Triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee took on a virtual triathlon on the Vertu Motors Stand.

After a 45 year hiatus of never winning the top spot at the Great Yorkshire Show, a pigeon breeder has now won Best In Show for two years in a row.

It was another of his English Nun breeds, a five-year-old breeding pigeon which landed Richard Henderson, of Malton, the silverware. In more than four decades of coming to the show, Mr Henderson has won “lots of cups”, but never the top spot before last year.

Richard Henderson said: To get this two years on the bounce has really surprised me and there have been some very good birds in the show. I have had a good day and I am totally delighted.

The Beef Pairs Championship went to a pair of Hereford bulls, Moralee 1 Baz and Moralee 1 Big time, owned by Messrs D Harrison of Northumberland, while reserve were Beef Shorthorn bulls Vagabond of Upsall and Van Gough of Upsall, owned by the Hon Gerald Turton of Upsall, North Yorkshire.

The Beef Group went to Aberdeen Angus bull, Wensleydale Black Voltage, cow Gretnahouse Evas Honey, and heifer Foxhill Princess Carina, owned by Mr and Mrs M Alford of Devon.

There were also Pair competitions in the Sheep section.

The overall winner of pairs, selected from Open Pairs Ewe Lambs and Open Pairs Tups, were two Blue Texels shown by father and daughter, Jeff and Katie Aitken of Ainstable, Carlisle. Son Robbie is also a stockman.

Mum Jennifer said: All credit goes to the kids. They have bred them, prepared them and presented them and they have done us proud.

The overall winners of the Pairs MV and non MV champions were Jonathan and Janet Wales of Thackwood Farm in Cumbria with their British Charolais duo.

Mr Wales said: My heart was jumping out of my skin when he pointed with the stick. It is months of preparation and looking after them. This is such a big one. We have been here for four years and had a couple of reserves but this tops it.

In the Hives and Honey section, the Best in Show title went to Graham Browster who has a 45-year career in beekeeping. His prize-winning dark honey has also earned him an entry to the National Honey Show but, he says, the Great Yorkshire Show is the best of them all.

Mr Browster said: I enjoy the show every year, it is my 30th year of stewarding. I have done a few shows in my time, but the Great Yorkshire Show, without a doubt, is the best.

Sally Fairweather from York was named Supreme Champion which is decided according to points won across all classes in the section. Junior classes in the Honey and Hive catalogue were new for 2025. All four of them – decorated candle, honey, photograph, decorated biscuit – were won by James Horner.

A support event to help farmers navigate announcements made in the Autumn Budget was hosted by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society featuring a panel of land and legal experts.

Land agent Duncan Winspear from Savills said: Don’t obsess too much on inheritance tax. Focus on getting your business in good condition, here and now.

Succession planner Heather Wildman added: Ask yourself why are you farming, what do you want from your farming business, have you asked your family what their hopes and dreams are, and are you all aligned? Then, bring in the best professionals, be open and honest and they will help you through this challenging process.

This week has seen a wedding, five national breed championships and a competition to find Britain’s fittest farmer have been among the week’s highlights.

Peri Dunford and Mark Jones who are both involved in the Forestry section, were married in the woodlands accompanied by logging horses Stig and Tyne.

There have been visits from politicians including Defra Minister Daniel Ziechner.

Celebrity visits from TV presenters Helen Skelton and Matt Baker as well as Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet and Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm.

They were on chat shows throughout the show on the Ariat GYS Stage with presenter Christine Talbot. There were fashion shows every day.

Rachel Coates, Show Director, said: My first event as Show Director has been an amazing experience and I am overjoyed about the way the week has gone. Every visitor I have been able to speak to has told me how much they value the event and what a good time they have had.

The 166th Great Yorkshire Show has been a sell out with 140,000 visitors over four days celebrating the very best of British agriculture.

Some 8,500 animals have been exhibited in pursuit of all-important prize rosettes, and the future of the industry has been on display in a bigger and better Innovation Zone and by the Future Farmers of Yorkshire at their ever-popular Breakfast Meeting at the GYS Stage.