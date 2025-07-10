Mayor David Skaith protecting community assets through devolution

Devolution is delivering benefits to communities across the region. Giving communities more accessible, inviting, and warmer spaces to come together.

Communities like WHISH, a charity in Whitby supporting families with the unique challenges associated with hidden impairments, have directly benefited.

Yvonne Harrison, Project Manager of WHISH said, “We have been able to install a wheelchair lift thanks to the funding from Mayor David Skaith. We are now able to support more families in Whitby and the surrounding areas, providing support, activities, information and friendship in an accessible and judgement-free environment.”

The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill is set to protect community assets, highstreets, and support grassroots sports clubs, giving communities more control over what they have available to them.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: “Our communities in York and North Yorkshire know what they need, but for too long we haven’t protected or invested in what matters most to them.

“We have recently boosted 21 village halls and community buildings across the region with £600,000 protecting these valuable community assets. That money has made a big difference, including for organisations like WHISH on the coast which will be able to help even more children with disabilities.

“This is why shifting power closer to the people with the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill is so important.

“The bill will give us the ability to protect pubs, social clubs, high streets and grassroots sports clubs. These places are at the heart of our communities, especially in our rural and coastal towns and villages.

“With more powers, we are ready to build on that success and keep our communities healthy and thriving for generations to come.”

Peter Ward, Chairman of Kettlewell Village Hall said, “Since our updates, the clubs have seen an increase in number, giving our community more options to connect and come together. The difference this makes to our community, especially our elderly and young people, is huge.”

David Gluck, CEO of Tadcaster Barn said, “People need to be warm, especially when they are using our facilities as a safe space. Funding from the Village Halls and Community Buildings Programme has allowed us to upgrade our ancient heating system, improving the services we can provide to those who need it most.”

The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill went through Parliament today (10 July).

As well as community asset protection, the bill also includes new licensing and planning powers and gives Mayors the ability to speed up the development of new homes and infrastructure. You can find out more here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/landmark-devolution-bill-brings-new-dawn-of-regional-power