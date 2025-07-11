Witnesses sought after van crashes onto railway tracks in Knaresborough

Officers investigating an incident where a van rolled down a hill and into a signal box are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 6.30am yesterday (10 July) at Knaresborough railway station, a van that had not been parked correctly began to roll down the hill.

The van then crashed into the railway barriers and across the tracks, before crashing into a signal box.

Officers believe several people witnessed the incident and are appealing for them to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 79 of 10 July.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.