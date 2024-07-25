Four Harrogate arrests over supply of Class A drugs

Police in Harrogate have arrested four people on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

The arrests were made on 21 July following an initial call for concern about the welfare of a man believed to be under the influence of drugs and wandering in the street.

The man was treated by the ambulance service but was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and suspected class A drugs.

The incident led officers to search a house where they seized a number of weapons including an axe, sword, imitation firearm, a bladed claw, more suspected class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia, and equipment including body armour, handcuffs, and a protective shield, the type used by police officers during public order situations.

In total, four people were arrested including the man found in the street. They include:

20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of supplying cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, acquiring criminal property (the seized money) and possession with intent to supply class A drugs

27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place

33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, and theft

24-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

The four have been released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

A fifth woman aged in her forties was issued with a cannabis warning.

Ref 12240129888