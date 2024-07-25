Harrogate Theatre Choir raises funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice in sell out concert

Harrogate Theatre Choir recently enjoyed a very successful performance of their ‘SOUND OF MUSICALS’ concert at Ripley Town Hall, Nr Harrogate, a well known live music venue. The event, supporting Saint Michael’s Hospice, was a sell out and HTC Chair, Andrew Forsyth was delighted to hand over a donation of £500 this week to this well known Harrogate charity.

Saint Michael’s is a Harrogate based hospice care charity offering support to people living with terminal illness, and their families, as well as people living with bereavement. The charity, based at Crimple House, on Hornbeam Park, supports people in their own homes, in the community and at its hospice. The majority of their work is funded through donations from individuals and businesses in the community.

Andrew Forsyth, Chair of HTC, said: Saint Michael’s is a wonderful place, set in the most beautiful surroundings. Their team of dedicated staff provide the most specialist care and comfort to families in need of their services. We were thrilled to raise funds for them at our recent concert.

The choir’s multi-talented Musical Director, Catherine Field-Leather, had put together an entertaining, fun and varied programme, that showcased the choir’s many talents across solos, ensemble groups and full choir pieces. The audience enjoyed songs ranging from the classic shows of South Pacific, Oklahoma, The Sound of Music, to more contemporary ones like Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Chess, to name just a few.

HTC choir members had generously donated amazing food and gift items to a Luxury Hamper which was raffled on the night to great success. The lucky winner was thrilled to be taking home quite a few special treats to enjoy that weekend!

Harrogate Theatre Choir has one final performance date on their ‘Sound of Musicals’ tour which is taking place at Otley Courthouse on Sunday 20 October 2024.