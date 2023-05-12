Man jailed for dangerous driving after court ban

A man has been jailed for dangerous driving after a pursuit through North Yorkshire.

Jason Ryder, 45, of Evenwood, Bishop Auckland, was arrested back in August 2022 for drug driving. He was convicted of that offence on 20 March 2023 at Harrogate Magistrates Court, where he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

However, Ryder left the court building, got into a black Audi A3, and drove off.

North Yorkshire Police officers spotted him, but when they requested him to stop, he failed to do so. Ryder then drove dangerously at speeds of up to 145mph, weaving in and out of traffic, along the A59, A1(M) northbound and A6055 towards Northallerton. Other road users had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with him.

Pursuing officers deployed a stinger to deflate the tyres of his car, bringing it to a stop, and Ryder was arrested.

He was remanded to court, where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

At York Crown Court on Thursday 11 May 2023, Ryder was sentenced to 10 months in jail.

Traffic Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said: It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured as a result of Ryder’s actions. Not only did he put other road users at huge risk due to the dangerous manner of his driving, he also showed a complete disregard for the judicial system.

