The teenage boy who was arrested in connection with an incident in Claro Road, Harrogate on 19 February, has been charged with attempted murder.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Tuesday 21 February 2023.

The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time.

