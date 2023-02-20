Teenager arrested for attempted murder in Harrogate

Detective Inspector Nichola Holden, said:

We know local residents are likely to be concerned by this incident and I hope the quick arrest of a suspect will go some way to reassure them.

We believe this to be an isolated event with both teenagers known to each other and we are carrying out a full investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding it.

Several witnesses have been spoken to or interviewed by officers investigating this incident and we are confident we have spoken to everyone we need to. However, if you have any other information which you feel may be relevant, please contact police as soon as possible.